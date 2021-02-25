Ramaala urges athletes to take up coaching course

SA marathon icon Hendrick Ramaala is appealing to retired and active athletes to get more involved in coaching instead of complaining about lack of opportunities to work in Athletics SA (ASA) structures.

The Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) is conducting a three-day National Coaches Course level 1 training and Ramaala has advised for the opportunity not be taken up.

The coaching course will take place virtually at the Boksburg Stadium from 9am today. It is open to anyone with an interest in coaching athletics.

The three-day course will continue tomorrow with physical practices while on Saturday (9am) participants will complete their exams, and those who pass will receive the level 1 coaching certificates.

A prominent athlete attending the level 1 course this week is long jump star Zarck Visser, who is preparing for life after the sand-pit.

Ramaala has Level 3 coaching qualification. The former New York marathon champion is pleading with current and former athletes and administrators to sign up for the beginners course.

Ramaala leads his training group at Zoo Lake and counts elite athletes such as Precious Mashele and Desmond Mokgobu among the charges he coaches.

"Every province must organise a coaching course. I did my level 1 at CGA a couple of years ago. If you want to be a coach you have to start at the provincial level. CGA set me on a path to coaching and today, I have a level 3 ASA coaching qualification," Ramaala said.

The legends (retired athletes) must attend the coaching course and be a part of the coaching structures and coach kids at school before dreaming about coaching Olympians. You have to develop your name and it all starts at a beginners courses like this one.

"Personal experience alone is not enough. You add basic knowledge, but coaching teaches you a lot about the sport and athletes. It will empower you and knowledge is power."

CGA president James Moloi said more than 50 athletes had registered by yesterday as he called on everyone to enroll for their coaching badges.

"Even the people outside our province are welcome to register. At CGA we don't take care of the needs of athletes only, we also care about our coaches," said Moloi.