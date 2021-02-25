Sport

CGA's level 1 starts today

Ramaala urges athletes to take up coaching course

By Charles Baloyi - 25 February 2021 - 07:42
A file photo of four-time Olympican Hendrick Ramaala celebrating after finishing second in the men's Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town in 2014.
A file photo of four-time Olympican Hendrick Ramaala celebrating after finishing second in the men's Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town in 2014.
Image: Carl Fourie/Gallo Images

SA marathon icon Hendrick Ramaala is appealing to retired and active athletes to get more involved in coaching instead of complaining about lack of opportunities to work in Athletics SA (ASA) structures.

The Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) is conducting a three-day National Coaches Course level 1 training and  Ramaala has advised for the opportunity not be taken up.

The coaching course will take place virtually at the Boksburg Stadium from 9am today. It is open to anyone with an interest in coaching athletics.

The three-day course will continue tomorrow with physical practices while on Saturday (9am) participants will complete their exams, and those who pass will receive the level 1 coaching certificates.

A prominent athlete attending the level 1 course this week is long jump star Zarck Visser, who is preparing for life after the sand-pit.

Ramaala has Level 3 coaching qualification. The former New York marathon champion is pleading with current and former athletes and administrators to sign up for the beginners course.

Ramaala leads his training group at Zoo Lake and counts elite athletes such as Precious Mashele and Desmond Mokgobu among the charges he coaches.

"Every province must organise a coaching course. I did  my level 1 at CGA a couple of years ago.  If you want to be a coach you have to start at the provincial level. CGA set me on a path to coaching and today, I have a level 3 ASA coaching qualification," Ramaala said.

The legends (retired athletes) must attend the coaching course and be a part of the coaching structures and coach kids at school before dreaming about coaching Olympians. You have to develop your name and it all starts at a beginners courses like this one.

"Personal experience alone is not enough. You add basic knowledge, but coaching teaches you a lot about the sport and athletes. It will empower you and knowledge is power."

CGA president James Moloi said more than 50 athletes had registered by yesterday as he called on everyone to enroll for their coaching badges.

"Even the people outside our province are welcome to register. At CGA we don't take care of the needs of athletes only, we also care about our coaches," said Moloi.

SA marathon team needs financial backing to succeed in Tokyo – Ramaala

Legend urges ASA to prepare well for Games
Sport
3 months ago

'The guys will never be able to recover for 2020': Ramaala on the financial blow dealt to SA runners

South African road runners have been dealt a crippling financial blow by the coronavirus pandemic and four-time Olympian Hendrick Ramaala fears that ...
Sport
10 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: Anxiety & fatigue on SA's Covid frontline
'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
X