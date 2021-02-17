Sport

Japan's Olympic minister Hashimoto is preferred candidate to succeed Mori -NHK

By Reuters - 17 February 2021 - 11:09
Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori has has come under heavy criticism.
Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori has has come under heavy criticism.
Image: Du?Xiaoyi/Pool via REUTERS

Japan's Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto has emerged as the preferred candidate to succeed Yoshiro Mori as president of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee after he stepped down last week, public broadcaster NHK said.

The panel will ask Hashimoto if she wishes to take the position, NHK added.

Tokyo Olympics chief quits, apologises again over sexist remarks

Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori resigned on Friday and apologised again for sexist remarks that sparked a global outcry, leaving the troubled ...
Sport
4 days ago

"I am aware of the report, but the committee is an independent body that makes its own decision," the government's spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, told a regular news conference. 

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: Anxiety & fatigue on SA's Covid frontline
'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
X