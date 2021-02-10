Death threats, fear grip ASA presidential race

Even though he did not confirm whether he would contest the Athletics SA (ASA) elections in May, ASA president Aleck Skhosana said yesterday he has no reason to block anyone from entering them.

Several aspirant administrators told the Sowetan this week that they would not contest the elections because they "fear" for their lives. Nomination for office bearers is open until March 3, with the elections set to take place on May 8.

Skhosana called on the individuals who claim to be scared of running for the election to come forward. "Am I going for a second-term? That is my right to withhold that information. I will not reveal if I am running for a second term. That is my business," responded Skhosana.

But he said that he was disturbed by the news that others will not stand because of him. He lashed out at them and called them cowards who do not want to confront issues head-on.

"I am worried because this paints me as a bad guy. I don't want to be associated with people who are hiding and if they complain, they must come to the ASA offices. The news disturbs me and makes me angry. As far as I know, the ASA election processes are open, and everyone knows what to do to enter the elections. I don't want to be used as a scapegoat for anyone that does not enter the elections," Skhosana told Sowetan.

One source said he would not enter because he is scared. "Wait...I don't want to die and leave my kids. I want to be president, but I'm scared for my life."

Former KwaZulu-Natal athletics boss Sello Mokoena, a known critic of Skhosana, said he quit the KZN elections last year because he received death threats.

Mokoena confirmed that he would contest for the presidential position. He is now with Phatane Athletics Club in KZN. The club must nominate him, and then the province must endorse his nomination for him to qualify to enter the elections.

"I got threatened, and I quit the KZN elections in 2019. I do not know if these elections will be free and fair," said Mokoena.