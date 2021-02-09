Sport

Rafa Nadal back in form at Australian Open

By Reuters - 09 February 2021 - 09:12
Rafa Nadal did not show any signs of injury concerns in his victory.
Rafa Nadal did not show any signs of injury concerns in his victory.
Image: Australian Open/Twitter

Rafa Nadal defied his gloomy injury prognosis to crush Laslo Djere 6-3 6-4 6-1 and reach the second round of the Australian Open on Tuesday.

The Spanish great was not quite at his all-action, fist-pumping best but appeared unimpeded by his back problems as he posted an encouraging win over the 56th ranked Serb in the afternoon sunshine at Rod Laver Arena.

After closing out a tight second set, the second seed played like a man unburdened, racing to the finish line in a hail of winners before Djere conceded the match meekly with a double fault.

Nadal will meet the winner of two qualifiers -- American Michael Mmoh or Viktor Troicki -- for a place in the third round.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
X