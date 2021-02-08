Serena channels Olympic champion FloJo with single-legged catsuit

Serena Williams debuted a striking single-legged leotard in her first match in the Australian Open on Monday, paying homage to the Olympic track champion Florence Griffith Joyner, known for her long, colourful fingernails and flamboyant outfits.

After wearing the black, red and pink catsuit to dispatch Germany's Laura Siegemund, Williams credited Nike for coming up with the idea to channel FloJo, as the athlete was popularly known, and spoke of her admiration for the late athlete.

"I was inspired by FloJo, who was a wonderful track athlete, amazing athlete when I was growing up.

"Well, watching her fashion, just always changing, her outfits were always amazing," Williams told a press conference.