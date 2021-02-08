Acclaimed Klaasen and Roelofse top doubles seeds at tennis tourney
Former junior star Montsi leads SA charge at Potch Open
The men’s singles and doubles draws for week one of the Potch Open, an ATP Challenger 80 event, have been released at the North West University in Potchefstroom.
Two-time ATP Challenger champion and India’s highest ranked player Prajnesh Gunneswaran is the top seed in the singles draw, while SA’s world-acclaimed doubles player Raven Klaasen and Ruan Roelofse are the No1 seeds in the doubles field.
Gunneswaran will open his Potch Open campaign against world No 278 Dimitar Kuzmanov of Bulgaria when the event gets under way today.
Benjamin Bonzi, the world No134 from France, is seeded No 2 in the singles event and will face countryman Geoffrey Blancaneaux in the opening round.
Spearheading the SA challenge in the men’s singles will be teen sensation Kholo Montsi, the former world No 12 junior, who received a wild-card entry into the tournament.
The 18-year-old staged a spirited performance in the ATP Challenger 50 event in Potchefstroom last year before losing in the opening round and will be hoping to go a step further this year.
Montsi will face Julien Cagnina of Belgium in his opener.
Vaughn Hunter, also a wild-card entrant, will play Tristan Lamasine of France in round one, while Robbie Arends faces Roberto Quiroz from Ecuador in his opener.
The first week of the Potch Open runs from today to Sunday February 14.
The second week takes place from Monday February 15 to Sunday February 21.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.