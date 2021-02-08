Former junior star Montsi leads SA charge at Potch Open

The men’s singles and doubles draws for week one of the Potch Open, an ATP Challenger 80 event, have been released at the North West University in Potchefstroom.

Two-time ATP Challenger champion and India’s highest ranked player Prajnesh Gunneswaran is the top seed in the singles draw, while SA’s world-acclaimed doubles player Raven Klaasen and Ruan Roelofse are the No1 seeds in the doubles field.

Gunneswaran will open his Potch Open campaign against world No 278 Dimitar Kuzmanov of Bulgaria when the event gets under way today.

Benjamin Bonzi, the world No134 from France, is seeded No 2 in the singles event and will face countryman Geoffrey Blancaneaux in the opening round.