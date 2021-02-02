Sport

Rafa Nadal out of Spain's ATP Cup tie against Australia with back issue

By Reuters - 02 February 2021 - 10:23
Rafael Nadal says he felt some stifness in his lower back.
HARD ISOLATION Rafael Nadal says he felt some stifness in his lower back.
Image: Reuters/Morgan Sette

World number two Rafa Nadal has pulled out of Spain's opening ATP Cup tie in Melbourne against Australia with a lower back problem, the 20-times Grand Slam winner said on Tuesday.

"Hi all, we have decided with #TeamSpain and my team, to not play today the first match of the @ATPCup here in #Melbourne since I have a stiff low back," Nadal said on Twitter.

"Hopefully I'll be better for Thursday." 

The tournament is one of a slew of warmups being played at Melbourne Park in the run-up to next week's Australian Open.

The first tennis Grand Slam of the year will take place from February 8 to 21 at Melbourne Park.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
X