WATCH | Mouse in hotel room adds to Yulia Putintseva's Melbourne quarantine woes

If going into strict quarantine ahead of next month's Australian Open was not difficult enough, Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva has to contend with an unwanted roommate in the form of a mouse.

Putintseva is among 47 players and their entourages who have been asked to isolate for two weeks in their hotel rooms after Covid-19 cases were reported on the two chartered flights that carried them to Melbourne.

The world number 28 who arrived on the flight from Abu Dhabi was already upset after claiming she was not told that all the players aboard the plane would be quarantined in case an infection was detected.

The condition of Putintseva's room in Melbourne has not helped calm the situation.

"Been trying to change the room for two hours already! No one came to help due to quarantine situation," Putintseva said in a post on Twitter that was accompanied by a video of the mouse scurrying about her room.