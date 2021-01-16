Two Covid-19 cases on Australian Open flight, arrivals to quarantine

Two coronavirus infections were reported on Saturday on a flight to the Australian Open, forcing two weeks of strict hotel quarantine for all the tennis players and entourage on board.

The positive cases were recorded after the charter flight from Los Angeles landed in Melbourne for the tennis grand slam.

Health officials in Victoria state, where Melbourne is the capital, said an aircrew member and Australian Open participant who is not a player had been transferred to a health hotel following positive test results for the new coronavirus.

"The passengers who have been designated close contacts will be unable to access training and will undertake a standard 14-day quarantine period," a representative for Covid-19 Quarantine Victoria said.

In quarantine, players must train indoors, instead of being allowed out for five hours training per day, part of conditions that allowed the event to go ahead.