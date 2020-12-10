Dr Kenneth Kaunda coach Dr Elsje Jordaan is hoping that some of the young players in her team will not be overawed by the occasion against Cape Town in the semifinal of the Spar National Championships in Bela-Bela on Friday.

Dr Kenneth Kaunda have six regular under-21 players in this championships and Dr Jordaan wants them to play their normal game and to not allow the pressure of booking a place in the final get to them.

“I don’t think they will be overawed by the occasion‚ it is about stepping over the white line and doing what they have been doing‚” said Jordaan.

“It’s the same round netball within the four white lines and it’s about keeping focus on our goals.

"That’s been the main objective this week and once we achieve it I am sure that the result will take care of itself.”

Asked about opponents Cape Town‚ Dr Jordaan said they are a team with a number of explosive attacking players and they must be ready for a tough battle.

“Cape Town are a good team‚ they have some really fast and explosive players and we can’t just sit back and wait for them because they keep on contesting.

"If you wait‚ they tend to cut in because they have serious speed. But we will be up to that challenge and our defence must be solid on the day.

“We are looking forward to the game‚ we played against them in our first game.

"There are a lot of things in our team that are happening‚ combinations settling nicely and we are getting our turnover conversion rates better.

"I think it will be a great game and hopefully we can turn it into a final on Saturday.”

In the other semifinal‚ defending champion Jenny van Dyk is happy to battle it out with unpredictable Johannesburg for another final.

“I have played in so many semifinals and my experience is that if you get a team that is a little bit tougher it prepares you better for the final‚" she said.

"We are looking forward to this one because I think it is going to be a tough game and it is good for us to have four tough teams in a row.

"Not a lot of teams have experienced that but we are here to experience pressure.”