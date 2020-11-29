Bezuidenhout takes second European tour title in four-shot Alfred Dunhill Championship triumph

Christiaan Bezuidenhout held his nerve to win the Alfred Dunhill Championship by four shots at Leopard Creek Country Club on Sunday as the rest of the contenders faltered in a dramatic finish.

The 26-year-old South African took his second European Tour victory after birdies on the 14th and 15th holes helped him surge through a crowded leader board and end with a fourth-round 69 for a tournament total of 274.

Bezuidenhout, ranked 61 in the world, proved steady on the back nine as superfast greens and tight pin positions proved the undoing of the other front-runners.

Four golfers tied for second place, including American Sean Crocker, who was one shot behind the lead with a hole to play but hit his ball out of bounds twice on the 18th for a horror-show eight that put paid to his hopes.

Poland’s Adrian Meronk, who had led from the start of the tournament, SA teenager Jayden Schaper and Englishman Richard Bland also all finished on 10-under-par 278.