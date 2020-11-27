Kenya's Kosgei dismisses fears over Delhi pollution, virus

Women's marathon world record holder Brigid Kosgei said on Thursday she was gearing up for New Delhi's half-marathon on Sunday, dismissing fears around the novel coronavirus outbreak and polluted air in the capital city.

The 26-year-old, who won the London Marathon in October, will race alongside many of the world's leading long-distance runners at the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon 2020.

"When I told my family that I want to go to India for a marathon even during a pandemic, they supported my decision and told me to do well and take care of myself," Kosgei told reporters at a news conference on Thursday.

India's confimed cases of coronavirus infections stands at 9.27 million, the second-highest in the world after the United States, according to a Reuters tally.

Elite runners were being tested daily for infections and kept in bio-secure bubbles, race organiser Procam International said, adding there would be 60 healthcare officials across the course for health emergencies on Sunday.