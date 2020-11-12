USSA wants Groenewald removed from Sascoc board

University Sport South Africa (USSA) is opposing the appointment of its former president Ilhaam Groenewald to the new board of the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc).

USSA said they did not nominate Goenewald, and that they were shocked that she was appointed ahead of the USSA president Nomsa Mahlangu, who they say they had endorsed. Groenewald got elected as one of the seven board members of Sascoc at the weekend.

On the original nomination list that was signed off by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) board member and facilitator, Dr Sam Ramsamy, Groenewald got listed as a member of USSA.

Groenewald was also not nominated by Gymnastics SA, whose preferred candidate, Qondisa Ngwenya, got appointed to the new board of Sascoc.