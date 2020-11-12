Skhosana accepts Sascoc defeat to focus on ASA

After losing in his bid to become the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) president, Athletics SA (ASA) president Aleck Skhosana has accepted his defeat at the weekend.

When Barry Hendricks was elected as the new Sascoc president, Skhosana did not only lose out on the top job but he also lost his vice-presidency and board member positions in SA's Olympic movement at the weekend.

The KwaZulu-Natal-born administrator said he will turn over his disappointment and use his energy to improve circumstances in his sport, athletics. He suffered a heavy defeat, finishing third with just 15 votes out of 159, with Hendricks topping with 81 and second-placed Swimming SA president Alan Fritz getting 58.

“I have accepted my fate. Athletics is back, and we are preparing for the Olympic Games. We are into the first week of competitions around the country, and that is where my focus is. I have accepted my defeat and no longer want to talk about Sascoc,” Skhosana said.