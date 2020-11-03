I have no time to entertain fights, says acting president
Hendricks in race for Sascoc hot seat despite disputes
SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) acting president Barry Hendricks will not withdraw from this weekend's presidential race despite question marks over his candidacy.
Veteran sports administrator Ntambi Ravele, meanwhile, has blasted Sascoc and called the upcoming poll a circus, calling for Hendricks to withdraw.
Sascoc board members launched a dispute against Hendricks a few weeks ago. But the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) told them to toe the line. Hendricks got 47 votes against 10 at the Special General Meeting last month. He was reinstated and allowed to contest the elections. But Ravele is not happy with the decision.
Hendricks is the favourite to win the presidency this week. He said that he had no time to entertain fights as he focused on the elections. “Please contact Sascoc on the arbitration process and findings, the disciplinary process, the decision of the General Assembly of the Special General Meeting, the IOC directives, and the board dispute that is currently under way,” Hendricks told Sowetan yesterday.
The Gauteng Sports Confederation and Squash president said he wanted to see free and fair elections. Hendricks said he would accept whatever happens on the day.
“I respect, and will adhere to, the IOC/IPC directives and the decision of the Sascoc General Assembly. I will abide by the nomination processes and the election procedure that's geared towards providing a free and fair election,” he added.
But Ravele, who took Hendricks to arbitration for allegedly blocking his Sascoc nomination, is not buying it. “Barry is not supposed to be on the electoral list. He got cleared of controversy, but not for good governance. The election is a circus and a mockery for SA sport. Don’t vote for Barry because you will regret it,” warned Ravele.
IOC board member Dr. Sam Ramsamy is the election facilitator, but Ravele said it would have been better to appoint someone from outside SA to oversee the elections.
Ramsamy said Hendricks got cleared to contest the elections as he warned against spats, fights and backstabbing.
