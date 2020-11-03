Hendricks in race for Sascoc hot seat despite disputes

SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) acting president Barry Hendricks will not withdraw from this weekend's presidential race despite question marks over his candidacy.

Veteran sports administrator Ntambi Ravele, meanwhile, has blasted Sascoc and called the upcoming poll a circus, calling for Hendricks to withdraw.

Sascoc board members launched a dispute against Hendricks a few weeks ago. But the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) told them to toe the line. Hendricks got 47 votes against 10 at the Special General Meeting last month. He was reinstated and allowed to contest the elections. But Ravele is not happy with the decision.

Hendricks is the favourite to win the presidency this week. He said that he had no time to entertain fights as he focused on the elections. “Please contact Sascoc on the arbitration process and findings, the disciplinary process, the decision of the General Assembly of the Special General Meeting, the IOC directives, and the board dispute that is currently under way,” Hendricks told Sowetan yesterday.