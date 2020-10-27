Jaguars favoured to devour Crinums in final

The Gauteng Jaguars are going into the Telkom Netball League final against Free State Crinums as overwhelming favourites. But the Crinums are happy to go into the grand finale at the Indoor Sports Centre in Mangaung, Free State, tonight (7pm) as the underdogs.

The Jaguars went through the final unbeaten in 11 matches, scoring an impressive 144 goals. The Crinums played the game of their lives when they edged the Gauteng Fireballs 38-37 in the second finals to book their place in the cup final.

The Jaguars are tipped to add a fifth title but if they underestimate the Crinums, they might return to Gauteng with a tail between their legs.

Crinums coach Burta de Kock enjoyed the end-to-end stuff against Fireballs but she is hoping to cause an upset against the defending champions. “We have a lot of youngsters in the team and for them to experience this feeling is amazing. This win makes me happy. We are truly blessed to play in the final against the tournament favourites,” said De Kock.