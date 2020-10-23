Election set to be held on November 7
Sascoc presidential nominees list expected today
The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) will reveal the names of the presidential nominees today.
Sascoc CEO Ravi Govender will receive the final report from the Nominations Committee and circulate it to members before the close of business today.
The eagerly-awaited elections will be held on November 7 at a venue still to be decided. Swimming SA president Alan Fritz, Athletics SA (ASA) president Aleck Skhosana and Barry Hendricks of Gauteng Sports Confederations are some of the big names vying for the highest position at Sascoc.
“I submitted the list on Monday, and they contacted me that I should have the final signed-off report in my hands tomorrow (Friday). I can’t reveal the names and numbers until I have seen the original report. Some candidates got nominated by more than one federation. Some have got four nominations, but you will find that they only comply in one nomination,” said Govender.
The committee consists of lawyers and experts with a sporting background. “It’s an independent committee, and Sascoc has nothing to do with it. We want to make it clear that it’s an independent process that is free and fair. Sascoc has nothing to do with it.”
Govender said he is working around the clock to try and secure a venue that can accommodate the 160 members that will cast their votes to elect a new board next month.
He appealed to all federations to remain patient as more work is taking place behind the scenes. To comply with the government Covid-19 social distance regulations, Govender and his team will hire a venue that will accommodate 400 members.
