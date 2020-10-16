Fireballs continue TNL hot streak with win over Crinums

The Gauteng Fireballs made it two wins in two games yesterday after beating the Free State Crinums 39-34. Both teams went into this game high on confidence after their opening game victories and it was quite evident in the first quarter when the score was 9-all.

Fireballs goalkeeper Juzelri Garbers was forced off the field three minutes into the game and was replaced by Melanie de Lange but that did not hinder the Fireballs as they went into the halftime break with a 21-18 lead.

The Gauteng side gave a number of balls away in the shooting circle in the beginning of the third quarter but Tshinakaho Mdau’s intercepts, Talja Venter’s accurate shooting and Bongiwe Msomi’s player-of-the-match performance contributed immensely to the team’s overall success.

Fireballs coach Dumisani Chauke said it was vital for the team to correct their mistakes. “We watched ourselves and we picked up on the stuff we can improve on. Today we focused on making sure that we start and finish strong, taking each centre pass at a time and each quarter at a time, which will give us the end result,” she said.