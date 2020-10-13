Nadal pride: I played at highest level

Rafael Nadal is a creature of habit and there were suggestions that various new things at this year’s French Open could unsettle the Spaniard in his bid for a 13th Roland Garros title.

The way in which he crushed Novak Djokovic in the final on Sunday, however, proved that it would take more than a new stadium, different balls and unfamiliar weather conditions to throw the clay court king off his stride.

As usual, the Spaniard put his water bottles on his left side, labels facing the correct way, before starting his demolition job to humble Djokovic 6-0 6-2 7-5 and match Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slam men’s singles titles.

While the closed roof should have given Djokovic an advantage, and heavier balls and chilly weather were detrimental to his devastating top spin — his biggest weapon — Nadal delivered one of his best performances at Roland Garros.

“The personal satisfaction is big because under the circumstances that we played this Roland Garros, even if I played an amazing match this afternoon, the conditions are a little bit not the conditions that I will choose, never, to play an event like this,” Nadal, who now leads Djokovic 5-4 in their Grand Slam final confrontations, said.

“I was able to adapt well.