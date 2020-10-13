MEC opens second round of relief fund for athletes, artists

Gauteng MEC for sports Mbali Hlophe has opened the second round of the Covid-19 relief fund for artists and athletes to apply.

But artists and athletes are still waiting to get paid their relief fund money from the first round.

Athletes are fuming as they are still waiting to get paid since July.

There are concerns that money may have disappeared from Hlophe’s office, hence the delay to facilitate payment to the artists and athletes. Hlophe’s department has also scrapped the Gauteng annual sports awards this year to prioritise the relief fund initiative.