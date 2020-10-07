Ntambi Ravele may approach Ramaphosa over Sascoc dispute

Veteran sports administrator Ntambi Ravele's plea to meet with sports minister Nathi Mthethwa seems to have fallen on deaf ears, and she may now escalate it to the highest office in the land.

Ravele has written three letters to the minister, and could pen another letter to him if he remains quiet.

The former CEO of Boxing South Africa (BSA) and board member of Tennis SA (TSA) wants a sit-down with the minister to express her concerns regarding the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc).

The minister is the only person who can attend to her Sascoc concerns. “The minister is not willing to grant her the meeting, and as things stand, they will not meet,” said a source.

According to the source, if the minister continues to ignore her, she will escalate the matter to President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene.

“The minister has time for cricket and other sporting codes, but not her,” the source told Sowetan.

Mthethwa’s adviser, Walter Mokoena, refused to shed some light on the matter and said he will not speak on Ravele's behalf. “Why don’t you ask her if the minister has received the letter or not? Ask her if the minister will meet her or not. She is the best person to speak to since she is the one who has written the letter,” said Mokoena.

Mthethwa’s spokesperson Masechaba Khumalo did not respond to text messages and phone calls.

Ravele said she was yet to get a reply from the minister’s office and has no idea when she will receive feedback. Ravele resigned from TSA two weeks ago due to her Sascoc dispute with the federation. In February, she accused Sascoc acting president Barry Hendricks and TSA president Gavin Crooks of blocking her Sascoc presidential nomination.