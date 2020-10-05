In an attempt to get to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics‚ Sunette Viljoen has started a back-a-buddy campaign to fund her trip to next year’s Olympiad.

The 36-year-old from Rustenburg is a decorated javelin athlete who claimed a silver medal in the Rio 2016 Olympics.

It made up for her crushing disappointment four years earlier in London where she came fourth.

The multiple African champion‚ who’s also a capped ODI and Test cricketer for the women’s national team‚ said in a YouTube video that she wants to fulfil her goal of getting a gold medal‚ but she doesn’t have the financial backing.