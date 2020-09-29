German doctor admits to years of blood doping

A German sports doctor on trial for masterminding an international doping network for athletes admitted on Tuesday to helping athletes with blood doping for years but said he made no profit.

The defendant, identified in Germany only as Mark S., is on trial, facing multiple charges in relation to helping at least 23 athletes from eight countries gain an unfair advantage over several years.

"I did not make a profit from doping," he said in a statement read by his lawyers in court.

The defendant also said he never put the athletes' health at risk but did admit to blood doping.

"For me it was always important that there was no damage to the athletes' health."