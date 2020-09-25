Sport

PODCAST | Rugby returns and magical soccer ahead

By bareng-batho kortjaas and Amina Deka Asma - 25 September 2020 - 17:17
Rugby returns and magical soccer ahead.
Image: 123rf/Wavebreak Media Ltd

The focus is on rugby and soccer in your latest offering of SportsLIVE with BBK. There will be a lot of rusty bodies when rugby returns in SA. Loftus Versfeld will be the base for the Super Fan Saturday double header. The first game to get rugby action going again will see the Bulls battle the Sharks. That will be followed by a clash between the Stormers and the Lions to wrap up an action-packed day in the capital. The man we call Hurricane, Khanyiso Tshwaku, breaks down the latest on SA's rugby royalty.

There will be no Carling Black Label Cup. But there is something magical on the horizon. Arne Rust, the Carling Black Label director, gives the nitty gritty of the CBC Cup of Ages.

