Sport

Sebastian Vettel to join Aston Martin Formula One team from 2021

By Reuters - 10 September 2020 - 09:31
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel looks on in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on March 12, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel looks on in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on March 12, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Four times Formula One (F1) world champion Sebastian Vettel will race for Aston Martin, the renamed Racing Point team, from 2021, the Canadian-owned outfit said on Thursday.

The 33-year-old German replaces Mexican Sergio Perez, whose departure at the end of the 2020 season was announced on Wednesday.

"I am pleased to finally share this exciting news about my future.

"I'm extremely proud to say that I will become an Aston Martin driver in 2021," Vettel said in a team statement.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

"It's powerful but elegant, like me": Boity launches new perfume range
Clicks shutdown: Shivambu leads EFF protest in Sandton while other stores ...
X