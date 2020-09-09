Sport

Akani Simbine‚ Ruswahl Samaai victorious in Italy

By David Isaacson - 09 September 2020 - 10:21
Henricho Bruintjies and Akani Simbine of South Africa in the mens 100m final during the evening session of the athletics at the Carrara Stadium on day 5 of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at XXX on April 09, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia.
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Akani Simbine and Ruswahl Samaai triumphed at a low-key Italian meet in Rovereto‚ 75km north of Verona‚ on Tuesday night.

Simbine won the 100m at the 56th Palio Città della Quercia in 10.17sec‚ edging Italian champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs‚ who finished in 10.21‚ well off his 10.10 season’s best.

Samaai‚ the 2017 world championship bronze medallist‚ leaped to 8m in the long jump to scrape home by 1cm ahead of 2017 European under-23 silver medallist Filippo Randazzo.

For both competitors their efforts were below their best for 2020 so far‚ which stand at 8.09 for Samaai and 8.12 for Randazzo.

Antonio Alkana‚ in a more stacked event‚ finished sixth in the men's 110m hurdles in 13.78. American Freddie Crittenden‚ sixth on the world list‚ won in 31.31‚ just ahead of Briton Andrew Pozzi‚ the world No.2 who was given the same time.

