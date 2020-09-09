Akani Simbine and Ruswahl Samaai triumphed at a low-key Italian meet in Rovereto‚ 75km north of Verona‚ on Tuesday night.

Simbine won the 100m at the 56th Palio Città della Quercia in 10.17sec‚ edging Italian champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs‚ who finished in 10.21‚ well off his 10.10 season’s best.

Samaai‚ the 2017 world championship bronze medallist‚ leaped to 8m in the long jump to scrape home by 1cm ahead of 2017 European under-23 silver medallist Filippo Randazzo.

For both competitors their efforts were below their best for 2020 so far‚ which stand at 8.09 for Samaai and 8.12 for Randazzo.