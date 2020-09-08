Sport

All Tour de France riders test negative for COVID-19

By Reuters - 08 September 2020 - 12:42
The 181-km Stage 8 from Dreux to Amiens Metropole - July 14, 2018 - Lotto Soudal rider Andre Greipel of Germany in action.
Image: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

All 22 teams will start the 10th stage of the Tour de France after their riders tested negative for COVID-19, organisers said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that four members of staff had returned positive tests.

French health authorities and organisers Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) had said that should two members of a team, riders or staff, test positive for the novel coronavirus, the whole outfit would be excluded from the race.

But the organisers told Reuters that the team members testing positive were from different outfits so all teams start stage 10 of the race.

