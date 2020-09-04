Akani Simbine made a triumphant return to international competition in Marseille on Thursday night‚ winning the 100 metres.

The Commonwealth Games champion clocked 10.19sec to edge Ivorian Arthur Cissé (10.21) and American Michael Rodgers (10.27).

In the heats earlier‚ Simbine ran into a 3.6mps head wind to cross the line first in 10.31 ahead of Rodgers (10.45).

In the other eliminator Cisse posted the fastest time of the heats‚ registering a 10.27 into a 2.2mps head wind.

It was only the second meet in which Simbine had competed over 100m this year‚ having clocked 9.91 in Pretoria before lockdown.

That time ranks him third in the world.

In the men’s 110m hurdles in Marseille‚ Simbine’s compatriot Antonio Alkana finished fourth in 13.81‚ behind Spaniard Orlando Ortega (13.15) and Frenchmen Wilhem Belocian (13.27) and Pascal Martinot-Lagarde (13.63).