Record-chasing Serena the star power in depleted US Open field

Serena Williams’s pursuit of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title remains the most compelling plot in the women’s singles at this year’s US Open with the draw ravaged by fears over the Covid-19 pandemic.

After months of uncertainty, the hard court Grand Slam will start on Monday at its usual Flushing Meadows venue in a bio-secure bubble to combat the novel coronavirus but without six of the world’s top 10 players.

Top-ranked Ash Barty, world number two Simona Halep, defending champion Bianca Andreescu, Elina Svitolina, Kiki Bertens and Belinda Bencic are all skipping the event in New York.

Critics have questioned if this year’s US Open deserves an asterisk in the record books but for Williams, who needs one more title to match Margaret Court’s Grand Slam singles record of 24, it does not matter.