Wayde van Niekerk is ready to return to training after nearly a month of isolation in Italy following a Covid-19 scare.

His planned comeback at the beginning of August was delayed after he returned a positive test for Covid-19.

Van Niekerk had a subsequent test which came back negative before the meet‚ but protocol prevented him from racing in what would have been his first 400m abroad since 2017.

“Van Niekerk has since received inconsistent results‚ apparently due to antibodies in his system‚ though he has been asymptomatic throughout the process‚” read a statement from his team management.

“He has now been cleared to return to the track by Dr Patrizio Sarto at the Medical Sports Institute in Treviso‚ after two successive negative Covid-19 tests were returned‚ in line with local health and safety guidelines.”

The rest of the team that is based in Gemona‚ including his coach tannie Ans Botha‚ have consistently tested negative.