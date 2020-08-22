Serena Williams says U.S. Open title would not be diminished by pullouts

"I think we are living a future history lesson. I think regardless, there is always going to be some asterisk by it, because it's never been done before.

"If you win, it was, like, wow, I was able to win in this crazy circumstance where there was no fans. It was just so sterile and weird, but I mentally came through. It might be a more mental test than anything."

Williams, who has a history of blood clots and pulmonary embolisms, said she had concerns over travelling to New York and is living in a rented house instead of the official players' hotel as a precaution.

"I have health issues and I don't necessarily want to get sick, and if I do, I want the good version," she said.

"I didn't want to be in the hotel because I have lung issues and felt it was a big risk for me personally. In a house, I can control more. I needed to put my mind at rest so that I could perform."