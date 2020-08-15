The disciplinary hearing of Barry Hendricks has been postponed‚ TimesLIVE has learned.

The hearing against the suspended acting president of the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) was supposed to have been held on Saturday.

Nande Becker‚ the prosecutor at the Premier Soccer League‚ was brought on board this week after the previous appointee was forced to withdraw because of Covid-19 issues. Becker requested the postponement on Thursday.

“The complainant [Sascoc] was served with a substantial request for further particulars as well as documents on August 10 [before my appointment] and requires attention before the matter is ripe for hearing‚” he said.

A new date for the hearing has yet to be confirmed‚ although it’s understood the parties are looking at August 29.