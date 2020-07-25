Refugee educator fired for 'monkey' racist insult at Antetokounmpo

A Greek official responsible for educating refugees was fired on Friday for making racist comments about Greek professional basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose parents emigrated from Nigeria to the country.

Konstantinos Kalemis, the coordinator for refugee education in the Malakassa camp north of Athens, called Antetokounmpo a "monkey" on Twitter after the NBA Most Valuable Player denounced racism in Greek society.

Kalemis later deleted the post but the original comment was unacceptable to Education Minister Niki Kerameus.