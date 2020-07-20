Spaniard Joh Rahm wins PGA Memorial to seize world number one ranking

Jon Rahm became the first Spaniard since Seve Ballesteros in 1989 to hold golf's world number one ranking, fending off a late challenge on Sunday to win the US PGA Memorial tournament.

Rahm holed out an amazing 31-foot chip shot at the par-3 16th and, despite a two-stroke penalty that turned it from a birdie to a bogey, took a three-stroke victory over American Ryan Palmer that boosted him over Rory McIlroy atop the rankings.

"I don't know how to describe it," Rahm said.

"It has been a goal since I was 13-, 14- years-old."

Rahm was among the Spanish youth inspired by the feats of Ballesteros, a five-time major champion who died in 2011 at age 54 of brain cancer.

"Seve is a very special player to all of us, and to be second to him, it's a true honor," Rahm said. "Anytime I can join Seve at anything, it's incredible."