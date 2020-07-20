Lewis Hamilton to push F1 bosses for better anti-racism effort

Lewis Hamilton intends to write to Formula One's (F1) bosses in a bid to create a more co-ordinated anti-racism stance and improve the sport's pre-race 'taking a knee' ceremony.

Speaking at the Hungaroring after his classic drive to a hat-trick of victories at Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix, the six-time champion said he will write an email to urge them to improve communications and do a better job.

"I think they can give us more time," he said, referring to Sunday's shambolic and rushed pre-race gesture by a group of drivers.

"So, I'll probably send an email over the next couple of days - and try and co-ordinate with them to create a better way.

"They do want to do it ... I guess there's not good enough communication."