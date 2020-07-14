Sprint star Akani Simbine and the rest of his Tuks track and field cohorts on the Olympic squad are expected to return to training this week.

The athletics track at the University of Pretoria sports grounds has been one of the last to open following a wrangle over interpretation of the lockdown regulations governing sport and particularly whether Athletics South Africa (ASA) had received permission from the Sport minister or not.

ASA president Aleck Skhosana said nearly two weeks ago that ASA did not have ministerial permission‚ and a Sport ministry official confirmed this view at the weekend.

But it has since emerged that there was indeed ministerial permission granted some two weeks ago‚ but this had not been universally shared‚ various sources have confirmed to SowetanLIVE.