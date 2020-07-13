Rising star Collin Morikawa outguns Justin Thomas in dramatic PGA playoff

Thomas closed with a 69 but that included two bogeys in his final three holes after beginning his round with a two-stroke lead over Viktor Hovland, with Morikawa three adrift.

"I am pretty pissed off, it is the only way to explain it," Thomas said. "I had a three-shot lead with three to go and completely handed it over.

"Collin played great. He had a very tough hole at 17.

"We both made two great birdies on the first playoff hole. I had two chances to win this thing in regulation and on the second playoff hole and I didn't get it done."

This week's Workday Charity Open is the first of back-to-back events at the Jack Nicklaus designed Dublin, Ohio course. The Nicklaus-hosted Memorial will follow next week.

After rain, wind and lightning led to two suspensions on Friday, organizers decided to move the tee times up on Sunday to avoid any more weather delays.

Morikawa started Sunday's round three shots back after opening with a 65 and 66 to lead the first and second rounds.

He quickly fought his way back to the top of the leaderboard with two birdies and an eagle in his first five holes.

He made three more birdies on the back nine including the par four 17.

Morikawa used an eight iron to spin his approach shot to eight feet then made the putt and celebrated with a fist pump.

His only blemish came on the par-four 13th when he made bogey as he closed with a four-under 66.

The most dramatic moment of the round came on the first playoff hole as both players rolled in massive putts for birdies.