'What are you talking about?' Nick Kyrgios blasts Dominic Thiem in virus row

Outspoken Australian Nick Kyrgios questioned Dominic Thiem's intellect on Wednesday after the world number three told him to stop criticising fellow tennis stars Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic for taking risks with the coronavirus.

Kyrgios said Thiem wasn't on the same "intellectual level" after the Austrian called his criticism "cheap" and claimed it was "bad luck" that Zverev was caught partying after promising to self-isolate.

Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki all tested positive for Covid-19 after last month's Adria Tour, an exhibition series with minimal social distancing where Thiem and Zverev also played.