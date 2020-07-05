Valtteri Bottas wins season-opening Formula One Grand Prix in Austria

Finland's Valtteri Bottas drove his Mercedes to victory in the coronavirus-delayed season-opening Formula One Grand Prix in Austria on Sunday.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was second in an action-packed race, which saw 14 of the 20 drivers take a knee on the grid in an anti-racism stance.

Lando Norris, in a McLaren, secured a first-ever podium finish in third, ahead of world champion and fellow Briton Lewis Hamilton in the second Mercedes.