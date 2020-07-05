This weekend marks 40 years since what is widely considered the greatest Wimbledon men’s final ever.

When Bjorn Borg triumphed 1-6‚ 7-5‚ 6-3‚ 6-7‚ 8-6 over John McEnroe after five thoroughly absorbing sets‚ he sank to his knees from physical exhaustion‚ as much as sheer relief.

The undisputed King of Wimbledon had just completed a fifth successive championship against the man who had clearly established himself as the most obvious pretender to his throne.

Playing each other just 14 times‚ they didn’t have the most enduring rivalry.

It was'‚ however‚ one of the most captivatingly intense. It was in the realm of the yin and the yang.

Simply put‚ the rivalry transcended tennis.