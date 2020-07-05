Sport

Lewis Hamilton leads majority of drivers in taking knee at Austrian GP

By AFP - 05 July 2020 - 15:41
AlphaTauri's French driver Pierre Gasly (2L), Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's German driver Sebastian Vettel kneel ahead the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix race on July 5, 2020 in Spielberg, Austria in solidarity with the "Black Lives Matter" movement.
Image: Dan ISTITENE / POOL / AFP

Lewis Hamilton led a majority of the 20 Formula One drivers in taking a knee in a gesture of anti-racism solidarity on the grid before the start of the belated season-opening Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hamilton wore a Black Lives Matter t-shirt, while other drivers, who all lined up with him at the front of the grid, sported black tops saying "End racism".

Six of the 20 drivers remained standing. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen had confirmed a split among F1 drivers when they said they would not take a knee on the grid, but that they remained committed to fighting racism.

