Sport

Lewis Hamilton demoted to fifth on grid after Red Bull protest

By AFP - 05 July 2020 - 15:40
Drivers and team members obsserve a minutes' silence against racism prior to the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix race on July 5, 2020 in Spielberg, Austria.
Drivers and team members obsserve a minutes' silence against racism prior to the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix race on July 5, 2020 in Spielberg, Austria.
Image: Mark Thompson / AFP / POOL

Lewis Hamilton was handed a three-place grid penalty on Sunday less than an hour before the start of the belated season-opening Austrian Grand Prix.

The penalty was announced following a review, requested when Red Bull made a second official protest of the weekend involving the Mercedes team, by the race stewards of a decision taken on Saturday when Hamilton was accused of ignoring yellow flags in qualifying.

The six-time champion fell from second on the grid, alongside pole-sitting team-mate Valtteri Bottas, to fifth, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen was promoted to the front row.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo
How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
X