Netball SA expecting players to return to controlled training soon after submitting plan to government

“Non-contact sports have been given the green light to play matches but not contact sports.

"At the moment we are not allowed to play any matches because we are still at level three of the lockdown.

"We are not anticipating starting to play anytime soon because we have to be careful on what we do for safety.

"Covid-19 numbers are going up and our concern is what if our players are contaminated and have this virus.

“We submitted our plans like everybody else but if you saw the list that was released late last week‚ it’s all non-contact sport that the minister has allowed to play matches.

"We are allowed to train and we have our plan that we have submitted for the return to playing.

"We have submitted to the provinces to tell them what they need to do because we believe that it should start at national level and go down to provincial and districts.

"At the moment‚ the most important thing is the safety of the players and everyone involved.”