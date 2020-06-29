Athletes welcome cancellation of athletics calendar

Athletes Rushwahl Samaai and Stephen Mokoka have welcomed the decision by Athletics SA (ASA) who have opted against a return to competition despite government approving the return of non-contact sports.

ASA president Aleck Skhosana confirmed on Saturday that the organisation will not risk the safety of the athletes by returning to competition.

ASA has since written to sports minister Nathi Mthethwa informing him of their intention to prioritise lives.

"ASA has chosen to be extra cautious because one infection or one death would be one too many for our sport, especially when we knew that this is an avoidable situation," Skhosana said in a statement.

ASA activities continue to be either postponed or cancelled.

Long jumper Samaai said he was happy with the decision taken by ASA to save lives.

"Regarding no competition and the cancellation of the calendar, I'm perfectly fine with it because we are not in a state where we can compete," Samaai told Sowetan yesterday.