Cape Town Marathon cancelled, but virtual race will go ahead

The Cape Town Marathon scheduled for October 18 has been cancelled, organisers have announced.

The virtual race, however, will proceed as planned with a marathon, half-marathon and either a 5km or 10km run/walk.

All entrants will have the option of a refund or donating their entry fees to charity, race director Renee Jordaan said.

Organisers said in a statement issued early on Tuesday that it had been a tough call.

“This decision did not come easy, but was one that had to be made after exhausting all our options,” Cape Town Marathon chairman Francois Pienaar said in the statement.

“The reality is that we simply cannot risk the health and well-being of our participants, volunteers, supporters and stakeholders.

“We are grateful for the ongoing support of our sponsors, partners and service providers who share our disappointment but agree that this is the most prudent option in these uncertain times.”

Athletics South Africa (ASA) president Aleck Skhosana echoed that it had been a difficult decision.

“It is also home to the ASA marathon championships. This is the only World Athletics gold label marathon in Africa and it’s an influential nation-builder with a massive economic impact.”​