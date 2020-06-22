'I'm so sorry': Dimitrov tests positive for coronavirus after playing in Djokovic event

Grigor Dimitrov said on Sunday he has tested positive for coronavirus after pulling out of an exhibition tournament which also featured world number one Novak Djokovic.

"I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for Covid-19," world number 19 Dimitrov wrote on Instagram.

"I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused. I am back home now and recovering."

Last weekend, Dimitrov, 29, took part in the Adria Tour event in Belgrade with Djokovic, world number three Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev, ranked seventh.

He also played in the second leg of the Balkans tournament in Zadar on Croatia's Adriatic coast on Saturday.