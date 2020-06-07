Mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor announces retirement

In April 2016 he also said he was retiring with a now-famous tweet: "I have decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese. Catch ya's later."

His last appearance in the octagon was in January after a 15 month-absence when he knocked out American Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in a ruthless 40-second destruction in Las Vegas.

The 31-year-old, an icon of the UFC, is no stranger to controversy and hit the headlines last year for an attack on an older man in a Dublin bar that was captured in a viral video.

McGregor, one of the most popular fighters in MMA history, has a record of 22-4 and was the first UFC fighter to hold two championship belts at the same time.

He achieved that feat in 2016 when he stopped Eddie Alvarez in a lightweight title fight, adding it to his featherweight title.