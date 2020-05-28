Sport

Nedbank Golf Challenge rescheduled to December

By David Isaacson - 28 May 2020 - 16:27
Tommy Fleetwood poses for a photo with the Nedbank Golf Challenge Trophy after victory during the fourth round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player at the Gary Player CC on November 17, 2019 in Sun City, South Africa.
Image: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

The European Tour has rescheduled the Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club at Sun City to December 3-6.

The tournament‚ one of four rescheduled Rolex Series events‚ will remain as the penultimate event of the European Tour season‚ organisers said in a statement on Thursday. 

It will be followed by the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai a week later. 

The change of date actually means the NGC returns to its former spot on the calendar. 

“I am so excited that a date has been set‚” event host Gary Player said in the statement. “It’s one of South Africa’s favourite sporting events.”

