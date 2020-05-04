PGA Championship venue Harding Park open to the public

The Harding Park golf course which is scheduled to host the PGA Championship in August will reopen on Monday.

The course closed seven weeks ago due to a local "shelter in place" order in San Francisco over coronavirus concerns.

"The San Francisco Office of Public Health has permitted golf with the implementation of practices that minimise the risk of spreading Covid-19," TPC Harding Park said on its website on Sunday.

"In order for us to abide by those standards and create a safe environment for everyone, we ask for your help."

It listed a number of rules including that golfers must remain at least six feet (1.8 metres) apart and play in the order they start, with no playing through allowed.