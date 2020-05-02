Serena, NFL players to compete in charity virtual tennis event

Tennis stars Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Naomi Osaka plus NFL players DeAndre Hopkins and Ryan Tannehill are among the celebrities who will participate in a virtual charity tennis tournament.

The "Stay at Home Slam" will be streamed Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on Facebook Gaming and on the tennis Facebook page of the company coordinating the tournament, IMG.

Two-person teams will compete using the Mario Tennis Aces game on Nintendo Switch.

Each team will be allotted $25,000 to donate of a charity of its choosing, with the championship duo getting another $1 million for charity.