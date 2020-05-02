Sport

Serena, NFL players to compete in charity virtual tennis event

By Reuters - 02 May 2020 - 12:45
Serena Williams.
Serena Williams.
Image: DAVID GRAY / AFP

Tennis stars Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Naomi Osaka plus NFL players DeAndre Hopkins and Ryan Tannehill are among the celebrities who will participate in a virtual charity tennis tournament.

The "Stay at Home Slam" will be streamed Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on Facebook Gaming and on the tennis Facebook page of the company coordinating the tournament, IMG.

Two-person teams will compete using the Mario Tennis Aces game on Nintendo Switch.

Each team will be allotted $25,000 to donate of a charity of its choosing, with the championship duo getting another $1 million for charity.

WATCH | 'Never heard of her': Serena Williams shuts down question about Meghan Markle

Serena Williams gives a hilarious answer when Naomi Campbell sneaked in a question on the duchess's move to the US.
S Mag
1 week ago

Leo Olebe, the global director of games partnerships for Facebook Gaming, said, according to Deadline.com, "Gaming's superpower has always been bringing people together and right now that's the case more than ever. Blending that superpower with pro athletes and epic entertainment to raise money for COVID-19 relief and research efforts is a natural fit that we're proud to be a part of."

The competing teams will be:

Serena Williams and model Gigi Hadid

Naomi Osaka and model Hailey Bieber

Venus Williams and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins

Maria Sharapova and model Karlie Kloss

Kei Nishikori and DJ Steve Aoki

Madison Keys and musician Seal

Taylor Fritz and TikTok personality Addison Rae

Kevin Anderson and Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill

The commentary team will be International Tennis Hall of Famer John McEnroe and YouTube personality Justine "iJustine" Ezarik.

Serena Williams coach Mouratoglou launches five-week tournament amid pandemic

Serena Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou says his tennis academy will host a five-week tournament starting in May that will give players the chance ...
Sport
1 week ago

Wimbledon set to be cancelled for first time since World War II

Wimbledon looks certain to be scrapped for the first time since World War II by tournament chiefs on Wednesday as the coronavirus wreaks further ...
Sport
1 month ago

From winners to worriers: isolated athletes face mental health risks

Fear, stress and money worries: coronavirus lockdown is hard for anyone, but athletes are facing extra mental health risks as they go from highly ...
Sport
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘What’s this nonsense!?’ Some South Africans stunned by cigarette ban U-turn
Smugglers, patrols & desperation - shambles at SA’s R37 million Covid-19 fence
X